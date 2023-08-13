Celebrity News August 13, 2023
Billie Eilish on Painful Split with 'Homie Forever' Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish is opening up about her split with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford in May, reflecting on their relationship warmly.
People magazine reports Eilish, during a fan Q&A on Instagram Stories, answered a fan asking if she were dating anyone by writing, "NO SIRRRRRR."
The 21-year-old later wrote of Jesse, 31, "Very, very good frirends only."
She added, "My homie forever."
Currently riding high with her "Barbie" soundtrack single "What Was I Made For?," Eilish has been single since she and the Neighbourhood lead singer broke up in May, shortly after Coachella.
The two were together since at least October of last year, going Instagram official by Halloween.