Billie Eilish on Painful Split with 'Homie Forever' Jesse Rutherford

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Billie Eilish is opening up about her split with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford in May, reflecting on their relationship warmly.

People magazine reports Eilish, during a fan Q&A on Instagram Stories, answered a fan asking if she were dating anyone by writing, "NO SIRRRRRR."

The 21-year-old later wrote of Jesse, 31, "Very, very good frirends only."

She added, "My homie forever."

Currently riding high with her "Barbie" soundtrack single "What Was I Made For?," Eilish has been single since she and the Neighbourhood lead singer broke up in May, shortly after Coachella.