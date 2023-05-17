Getty Images

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have called it quits, TMZ has confirmed.

Billie’s reps tell the outlet: “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends. All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single."

The former couple went Instagram official last November after being photographed kissing around Halloween. A viral video also showed them holding hands as they walked out of a haunted house together.

The “Lovely” singer and the lead vocalist for the band The Neighbourhood, had not been seen publicly together since Coachella in April.

Billie may have hinted there was trouble in paradise earlier this month, when she attended the Met Gala solo, dressed in head-to-toe black.