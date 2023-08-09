‘RHOBH’ Star Diana Jenkins Welcomes Baby at 50

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Diana Jenkins is a mom again at 50!

The “Real Housewives of. Beverly Hills” star and her fiancé Asher Monroe are the proud parents of a newborn daughter.

Jenkins shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, "Welcome to the world our sweet little girl 💝," revealing the baby’s name, she continued, "Meet Elodie Mae Book 😊Born on 8.8.23 ⭐️."

This is Diana’s fourth child. She’s already mom to Innis, 22, and Eneya, 19, with ex-husband Roger Jenkins, and shares daughter Eliyanah, 2, with Monroe.

Jenkins recently posted some sweet snaps with Eliyanah on Instagram as she waited for her baby's arrival.