How to Plan an Unforgettable Girls’ Trip to Las Vegas

A quick girls’ trip to Las Vegas is the perfect way to close out the summer, and we’ve got some tips for planning an unforgettable getaway.

Looking for a show? Enjoy a night with Usher at the Dolby Live at Park MGM or grab tickets to see Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino!

Not to mention that Queen Bey herself — Beyoncé — will be at Allegiant Stadium August 26 and 27!

“Real Housewives” fans won’t want to miss Erika Jayne’s Bet It All on Blonde residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

For the perfect night out, try sipping champagne surrounded by 2 million crystals at the Chandelier Bar inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, or head downtown to the Carousel Bar at the Plaza Hotel where some vintage movie moments were filmed under the famous porte-cochère.

And what is a girls’ weekend without shopping? You will find unique shops and one-of-a-kind brands at Fashion Show Las Vegas, as well as high-end fashion and rare finds at the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Now, from retail therapy to aroma therapy… be sure to check out the Roman bath at Qua Baths and Spa inside Caesars Palace, or book a signature treatment for the group inside Awana Spa & Wellness at Resorts World Las Vegas.

For the ladies who brunch, there is great atmosphere, bubbly spirits, and mouthwatering Italian cuisine on the menu inside Kassi Beach House at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Inside Wynn Las Vegas, executive chef Sarah Thompson is dishing up some Mexican coastal favorites at Casa Playa.