Why Las Vegas Is Perfect for a Last-Minute Summer Vacation

It is all about Las Vegas as we look to squeeze in one last summer vacation before fall!

Unique locations, amazing pools, and unrivaled entertainment make it perfect for a family getaway.

For instance, there are the two Megan Thee Stallion wax figures at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, “America’s Got Talent” live at the Luxor Hotel and Casino and the “ILuminate” dance troupe performing nightly at the STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod.

Inside Wynn Las Vegas, “Awakening” is back, mesmerizing audiences with all new characters, costumes, and choreography.

Not to mention some of the longest-running shows in Vegas are ideal for kids, like the “Blue Man Group,” “Mystère by Cirque du Soleil” and “Tournament of Kings” at Excalibur.

Those looking for a little adventure can feed their animal curiosity at the Lion Habitat Ranch and The Flamingo Wildlife Habitat.

There is even more fun to be had on the thrill rides at the STRAT, and the same goes for a ride on the Fly LINQ Zipline or the High Roller at The Linq Promenade.

At Circus Circus, you will find carnival games, mind-warping attractions, and speedy coasters inside the Adventure Dome, and outside you can enjoy an acre of wet-n-wild fun at the Circus Circus Splash Zone.

For those just looking to relax, watch the waves crash from a private cabana at Mandalay Bay Beach or float down the lazy river at the MGM Grand Pool Complex.

Downtown, “The Tank” pool at Golden Nugget is fun for all ages, and just off the strip at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa and Casino, you will find a newly renovated 8-acre paradise, including a sand-bottom beach pool, cabanas, and more.