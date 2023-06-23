Win It! A Pair of Tickets to See Carrie Underwood in Las Vegas

Calling all Carrie Underwood fans!

“Extra” is giving one winner a pair of tickets to see Carrie’s show REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. Enter below for your chance to win!

Tickets will be for one of the following dates based on availability:

June 2023: 23, 24, 28, 30

July 2023: 1

Sept. 2023: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

Nov. 2023: 29

Dec. 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

“Extra” recently spoke with the country star, who shared, “It’s got such a great energy. I feel like the crowds show up from everywhere. On any given night there’s people from different states, different countries from all over the world. There all here to have a good time.”

Tickets to Underwood’s shows are now on now on sale at axs.com and RWLasvegas.com.

She’s not the only star performing in Las Vegas this summer. Down the strip at Caesars Palace, another country mega-star is performing chart-topping hits… Garth Brooks!

The biggest names in pop will be heating up the desert too, from Beyoncé to Kelly Clarkson to Ed Sheeran.

Las Vegas is also home to world-class comedy. Chris Tucker and Theo Vonn will bring the laughs at Wynn Las Vegas and comedian Kevin Hart hosts Hartbeat Weekend inside Resorts World Las Vegas.

Heading to Vegas for July 4th? Fireworks will light up the iconic strip, and there is plenty of free entertainment on Fremont Street all summer long courtesy of Downtown Rocks.