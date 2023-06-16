Summer Vacation in Laughlin! How to Enjoy River Fun & Live Entertainment

Getty Images

The kids are out of school and the weather is heating up, so that can only mean one thing: Cocktails! It also means it’s time for a fun summer vacation, and “Extra’s” Charissa Thompson has got just the place.

Plenty of sun, hours of river fun, and first-class entertainment make Laughlin, Nevada, a great place to get away.

Spend the day jet-skiing down the Colorado River or unwind with a sunset dinner cruise aboard the Grand Celebration.

Enjoy cocktails with a view at The Cove Bar and Lounge inside the Aquarius Casino Resort, where you’ll also find poolside perfection at the Rivers Edge Pool Bar.

Then there’s the Cancun Lagoon at Harrah’s Laughlin Beach Resort and Casino, which is known for its refreshing cocktails. It’s also the place to book an outdoor adventure or dip your toes in the sand.

You can lounge on the beach or hop on a jet ski and “enjoy all of the adventures Laughlin has to offer,” says Alyssa Hinkle, the resort’s PR manager.

Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino sits on the shore of the Colorado River, making it another great place to stay and play. And when it comes to dinner, Saltgrass Steakhouse at the Golden Nugget Laughlin is all about the prime cuts.

When you’re ready for some entertainment, Edgewater Casino Resort has booked ’80s icon Debbie Gibson for a night of music under the stars at The Edge Pavilion.

In a quick commute from Laughlin, you’ll find the charming town of Boulder City. Here, you can marvel at the Hoover Dam and rent a kayak or canoe for a day.

The El Dorado Canyon Mine Tour will bring you back to the gold rush days. And when you book an Awesome Adventure Tour, you can explore the scenic Old West from a helicopter, buggy, or ATV.