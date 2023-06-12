Gold Medalist Tori Bowie, 32, Died During Childbirth at Home

Getty Images

Tori Bowie, 32, was found dead at her Florida home in May, and now her cause of death has been revealed.

TMZ reports the gold medalist was pregnant and in labor in her bed when she died.

The coroner’s report, obtained by TMZ, says the track star was about 8 months along and died from childbirth complications.

Last month, TMZ reported that loved ones became concerned after they hadn’t heard from her and asked authorities to do a welfare check. That’s when Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found her body.

Icon Management, Inc. remembered Bowie on Twitter, writing, “We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”