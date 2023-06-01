Travel Like a Superstar on Oceania Cruises Vista

Instagram

If you want to travel like a superstar, check out Oceania Cruises Vista.

“Extra’s” Megyn Ryte is taking us on board the five-star style ship cruising the high seas. Watch!

Vista’s maiden voyage included destinations like Naples and Rome, Italy, and Malta, with a performance by Harry Connick, Jr. and christening by Giada De Laurentiis.

Passengers enjoy cutting-edge cuisine by Chef Alexis Quaretti and his culinary crew, who make the vessel a foodie’s paradise with fresh lobster, smoked salmon, and oysters from France!

On top of the amazing dining experiences, the amenities on board the ship include a spa, artist loft, culinary center for cooking classes, and stage show called “Into the Night.”