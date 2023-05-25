Win It! Amazon’s Latest Kindle Paperwhite

If you’re looking to read one of the latest bestsellers like Prince Harry’s tell-all “Spare,” or to join a celebrity book club like Reese Witherspoon’s, then this contest is for you!

“Extra” is giving a black 16GB Kindle Paperwhite to 150 lucky friends! Enter below for your chance to win.

The Kindle Paperwhite can store thousands of books and titles so you can take your entire library with you no matter where you go, not to mention the glare-free screen, adjustable warm light, and weeks-long battery life!

To learn more, visit Amazon.com.