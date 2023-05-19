Memorial Day in Las Vegas! How to Party Like a Rockstar

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Charissa Thompson is in Las Vegas with our guide to partying like a rockstar over Memorial Day weekend.

First off, there is Tao Beach Dayclub inside the Venetian Resort, one of the hottest clubs in the city. Star sightings, great weather, and a high-energy atmosphere make it the place to be. Not to mention Fat Joe, Alesso, and Fisher will headline over the holiday weekend!

Over at the Encore Beach Club inside Wynn Las Vegas, you’ve got artists like David Guetta, Diplo, Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Kygo… and one of the biggest artists of the moment Acraze!

You will find EDM superstars like Kaskade and at Ayu Dayclub inside Resorts World Las Vegas, and just off the strip at Soak Pool inside the Palms Casino Resort it’s ‘90s rewind with a poolside dance party featuring Vanilla Ice, DJ Jazzy Jeff and more!

Drai’s Beach Club and nightclub inside the Cromwell will be the place to be for hip hop fans as Whiz Khalifa and Meek Mill perform.

Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino landed Ty Dolla $ign, while Elia Beach Club inside the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will transport you to a Mykonos-inspired oasis.

Traveling with the kids? Splash Zone at Circus Circus Las Vegas and the Golden Nugget’s massive shark aquarium known as “The Tank” are fun for all ages.

Off the strip, you can visit Red Rock Resort and Casino for three-acres of poolside perfection, the Sandbar for cocktails and gaming, and the upscale adults only pool option known as The Cabanas at Rouge Room.

When day turns to night, you can check out Dip Du Rouge and elevated swim soirée, or hit Zouk Nightclub inside Resorts World for acts like Tiesto and Jack Harlow and Hakkasan inside the MGM Grand to see Lil Jon and Nelly.