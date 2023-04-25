Getty Images

Six months after calling it quits, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict have finalized their divorce.

According to court docs obtained by Us Weekly, the two have “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.”

They will have joint custody of their two kids Cree and Cairo.

In October, Mowry filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Tia confirmed the split on Instagram, writing, “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Following the split announcement, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Tia, who gave an update on how she was doing amid the divorce.

Tia said she was “doing wonderful.” She also reacted to the outpouring of support that she’s received from fans, saying, “I just want to say thank you to the fans and just to the community and just to women.”

She added, “I cannot tell you how many DMs I’ve gotten or just so many women have reached out to me that I haven’t even talked to in years that are saying either, ‘I’m going through the same thing,’ or, ‘Thank you for your courage.’”

Tia noted that it’s hard for women to make decisions about themselves when they are wives and mothers.

“The amount of support and the encouragement that I’ve gotten has been incredible,” Mowry stressed.

Just days ago, Tia opened up on life after the split. Along with posting a pic of herself, Cree and Cairo, she wrote on Instagram, “If I'm being completely honest with you all, these last few months have been some of the hardest of my life. There's no telling what direction life is going to take you and nothing but one thing is ever certain: the love I have for these two."