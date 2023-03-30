Award Shows March 30, 2023
Christina Applegate, Meghan Markle, Amanda Seyfried & More Set to Be Honored at Gracie Awards 2023
The winners of the 2023 Gracie Awards have been announced!
Some of the big names to be honored include Christina Applegate, Meghan Markle, Ava DuVernay, Faith Hill, and Amanda Seyfried.
In a statement, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation president Becky Brooks said, “As we close out Women’s History Month, it is important to remember the legacy of Gracie Allen, the inspiration behind these esteemed awards. This year’s recipients exemplify Gracie Allen’s spirit through their exceptional talent, innovation, and vision. Their steadfast dedication to their craft and their tenacious resolve to break boundaries serve as a compelling testament to the essential role women play in molding the cultural landscape. We eagerly anticipate celebrating their outstanding accomplishments.”
“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay has been named the organization’s social media ambassador for the ceremony, which will also honor the First Lady.
The annual ceremony will be held on May 23 in Los Angeles.
For the full list of winners, visit AllWomeninMedia.org.