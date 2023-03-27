Vote! Rack Room Shoes Is Back with Their Annual Teacher of the Year Contest

We love seeing Hollywood portray educators in shows like “Abbott Elementary” and classic movies like “Lean on Me,” but now it is time to thank the real-life teachers for making a difference.

Rack Room Shoes is back with its annual Teacher of the Year contest, awarding five winning schools a $10,000 technology grant and giving every winning teacher a $500 Room Rack Shoes gift card!

Voting is open through April 3, so head to the contest page to learn about this year’s inspiring nominees.