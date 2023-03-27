Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Miami” alum Joanna Krupa and her husband Douglas Nunes have called it quits after more than four years of marriage.

In court docs obtained by The Blast, Douglas filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Douglas requested that no spousal support be rewarded to Krupa and asked for joint custody of their daughter Asha-Leigh, 3.

He listed January 2 as the date of their separation.

Krupa has scrubbed her Instagram of many photos of Nunes, except for the ones that feature their daughter.

The two met after she left “The Real Housewives of Miami.”

She was previously married to Romain Zago, but they split in mid 2017 after four years of marriage.

Months after their split, she opened up about what may have ruined her first marriage. She told Us Weekly, “My ex-husband and I did the L.A.-Miami thing, but I feel like it’s definitely healthier if two people are in one city. The bicoastal relationship was really tough, and I think that really had a lot to do with why we’re not together right now, traveling from L.A. to Miami and then also traveling out of the country. It would be nice to meet somebody local and just settle here.”

At the time, she wasn’t ready to hit the dating scene, saying, “Honestly, right now I’m trying to focus on work. I just feel like men in Hollywood are looking a trophy wife. It’s really hard to get to know somebody, to get to know you for you. So I think Hollywood is a tough dating city. I think I’m kind of over it for right now and I’m more focused on work to see where that takes me and if Prince Charming comes along, great. But I just feel like it’s really tough in L.A.”