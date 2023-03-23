Sophia Culpo & Braxton Berrios Split

Getty Images

“The Culpo Sisters” star Sophia Culpo and her NFL boyfriend Braxton Berrios have called it quits.

On Wednesday, Sophia posted a TikTok video, which also featured her sister Aurora, who separated from her husband last year.

She captioned the video, “The single sisters. Come and get her!!!!!”

Sophia also used the hashtags “#SingleLife #Dating #SoSingle.”

In another TikTok, Sophia revealed that she was moving to California. She said, “In other exciting news, so, if you followed along on my family’s show, you know I used to live with Olivia and then I moved to the East Coast with my ex and now I’m back in California.”

Sophia revealed that she had been avoiding getting all of her stuff from New Jersey, saying, “Moving out of a long term relationship where you like live together, that’s really hard.”

Sophia’s TikToks come just a week after Braxton posted that he was going on vacation with his mom, instead of his girlfriend.

He wrote on Instagram, “New trend: Take your mom on a vacation.”

The split comes just after Berrios signed a contract to play for the Miami Dolphins.

Sophia and Braxton had been romantically linked since early 2021.

Braxton even appeared on “The Culpo Sisters.”

Before they split, she gushed to E! News, “He's been a major source of support for me because he's truly like my best friend and I can tell him anything. Finding a relationship and finding somebody who you can really trust and confide in has helped me a lot on my own journey and being more confident in myself."

It won’t be a surprise if the breakup ends up being a storyline on the show!