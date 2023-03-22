Inside the Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival

Chef Andrew Zimmern is giving “Extra” a taste of the inaugural Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival at Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas.

The festival, which took place March 15 to 19, was full of mind-blowing food, and featured “Bling Empire’s” DJ Kim Lee pumping up the party and a rockin’ private concert from Wyclef Jean.

Foodies loved feasting on the delicious dishes at the fest, including Zimmern’s island twist on an American classic. He explained, “We made a traditional Midwestern loose meat sandwich, but I did it with goat curry that we cooked for about 12 hours yesterday.” He teased, “If this doesn’t look yummy to you, I’m not sure we can be friends.”

Chef José Andrés is a big fan of the Bahamas too. “It’s a place that every day surprises you,” he said.

Another chef, Aaron Sanchez, agreed, telling Zimmern he loves the “vibrancy, lots of smiles, tons of citrus, and it seems really warming and that’s why I love being here.”

Zimmern also called the resort “absolutely incredible — just walking around here is mind-boggling.”

Atlantis, which will host the festival again next year, is home to luxury accommodations, beautiful beaches, and the breathtaking 141-acre watery playground called Aquaventure.