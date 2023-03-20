Gina Rodriguez & Joe LaCicerco Welcome First Child

Jenny Graham/Marc Bryan-Brown

Gina Rodriguez and Joe LaCicerco are officially a mom and dad!

Her rep confirmed on Sunday that the couple, who wed in 2019, welcomed a baby boy.

Rodriguez announced she was expecting in July, when she revealed a positive pregnancy test on a birthday Instagram post. She wrote in the caption, “This birthday hits different. ❤️”

The following month she told People, "I'm very excited and overwhelmed and feel like a superwoman. I feel like every day is bizarre and different, and I have so much appreciation for every human being that has brought a child onto this planet. Anytime I see somebody with a child, I'm like, 'Congratulations, you're a superhero.'"

Fast-forward to December, and Gina, 38, joked with the magazine, "I feel like I'm taking 72 different classes from conscious parenting to hypnobirthing to doula classes to prenatal yoga to figuring out how best I can prepare to be ready for birth because that just feels like climbing Mount Kilimanjaro."

The “Jane the Virgin” star said she was also “leaning on” the mothers around her.