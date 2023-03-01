Maui Moisture and PsychoHairapy Are Bringing Mental Health Resources to the Salon

Maui Moisture and PsychoHairapy want to improve access to mental health services in underserved communities.

That’s why Maui Moisture is donating $100,000 to PsychoHairapy to support their mission to equip hairstylists with the skills to recognize mental health issues in their clients and administer culturally informed mental health services and resources.

The funds will go toward training PsychoHairapists, hiring mental health professionals for virtual group therapy sessions, create workbooks, and more.

Maui Moisture is all about providing curl confidence and improving self-esteem, with 100% aloe vera-first formulas, something many women and girls in the textured hair community struggle with. This partnership will ensure the brand’s role in transforming women’s lives goes beyond a good hair day.