SAG Awards 2023: Complete Winners List!

The 29th Annual SAG Awards air Sunday evening on Netflix’s YouTube channel. Check out the full list of nominees and winners below!

Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Adam Sandler, “Hustle”

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie-Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” WINNER

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell, “The Patient”

Taron Edgerton, “Blackbird”

Sam Elliott, “1883” WINNER

Paul Walter Hauser, “Blackbird”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, “The English”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy” WINNER

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick” WINNER

“The Woman King”