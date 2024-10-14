Jeremy Allen White, Elizabeth Debicki & More Stunning Photos of Emmy Winners Backstage

“Extra” has a behind-the-scenes look at this year’s Emmy winners backstage!

The Television Academy set up a photo studio where the stars could pose for some elegant and stunning black-and-white shots taken by Robert Ascroft.

Watch the video to see “The Bear’s” Jeremy Allen White,” “The Crown’s” Elizabeth Debicki, “The Morning Show’s” Billy Crudup,” “True Detective’s” Jodie Foster, and more pose for the artistic photos.