Angela Bassett Reveals What She DMed Ariana DeBose After BAFTAs (Exclusive)

Angela Bassett was doing the thing in Giambattista Valli at the 2023 SAG Awards! She spoke to “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers about all the recent buzz surrounding Ariana DeBose’s gone-viral BAFTAs rap and revealed what she messaged her after the show.

“I saw her that night and I gave her a big hug. She, my daughter, and I have pictures together, so we were really thrilled and then when I saw it, you know, come out… and really take flight, I DMed her and I said, ‘I hope you have not been at all bothered by the attention we're generating, my dear, because you are fierce and I adore you.”

She added, “We love how everyone's just having fun with it now.”

The star previously shared her reaction to the rap while talking with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

She said at the time, “I love it. I love it and I love her and I was so pleased when it turned into a very fun and positive sort of exercise.”

Meanwhile, at the SAG Awards Angela also reflected on how “wonderful” it has felt to be recognized for her role as Black Panther’s mother Ramonda in “Wakanda Forever.”

Bassett, who was nominated for Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, said she “humbled” and “very grateful” for the accolades.