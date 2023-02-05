Award Shows February 05, 2023
Grammys: Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Reacts to Tom Brady’s Retirement (Exclusive)
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft hit the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where he opened up to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about Tom Brady’s retirement.
Brady, who spent 20 seasons with the Patriots, retired last week after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Kraft told “Extra,” “We have had a chance to chat and talk and the nice thing is we have maintained a pretty close relationship. He was just a young kid with peach fuzz when he came to us, to see him evolve and grow, he’s a terrific human being besides being the greatest in the history of the NFL. He is a good person, I was lucky to have him with us so long.”
As for the Grammys, Kraft shared who he was excited to see.
“We have some friends here, J and Lil Baby, and DJ Khaled… we’re gonna have the anniversary performance, it’s always one of my favorite events every year.”