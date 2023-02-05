Grammys 2023: The Complete Winners List!

Getty Images

The complete list of 2023 Grammy winners:

Album of the Year

“Voyage,” ABBA

“30,” Adele

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Mary J. Blige

“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile

“Music Of the Spheres,” Coldplay

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

“Special,” Lizzo

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

Record of the Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Song of the Year

“ABCDEFU,” Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger (Gayle)

“About Damn Time,” Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas (Lizzo)

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Liz Rose and Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was,” Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit,” Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby and Steve Lacy (Steve Lacy)

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart (Beyoncé)

“Easy On Me,” Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin (Adele)

“God Did,” Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi and JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Don't Shut Me Down,” ABBA

“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

“My Universe,” Coldplay and BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone and Doja Cat

“Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Voyage,” ABBA

“30,” Adele

“Music Of The Spheres,” Coldplay

“Special,” Lizzo

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

Best Traditional Vocal Pop Album

"Higher," Michael Buble WINNER

"When Christmas Comes Around…," Kelly Clarkson

"Dream of Christmas (Extended)," Norah Jones

"Evergreen," Pentatonix

"Thank You," Diana Ross

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé WINNER

“Rosewood,” Bonobo

“Don’t Forget My Love,” Diplo & Miguel

“I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

“Intimidated,” KAYTRANADA feat. H.E.R.

“On My Knees,” RUFUS DU SOL

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

"Renaissance," Beyonce

"Fragments," Bonobo

"Diplo," Diplo

"The Last Goodbye," ODESZA

"Surrender," RUFUS DU SOL

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

"Between Dreaming and Joy," Jeff Coffin

"Not Tight," DOMi & JD Beck

"Blooz," Grant Geissman

"Jacob’s Ladder," Brad Mehldau

"Empire Central," Snarky Puppy WINNER

Best Rap Performance

“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

“Vegas,” Doja Cat

“Pushin P,” Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd and GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar WINNER

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Beautiful,” DJ Khaled feat. Future and SZA

“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake and Tems WINNER

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Die Hard,” Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst and Amanda Reifer

“Big Energy (Live),” Latto

Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs,” Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow and Jose Velazquez (Jack Harlow feat. Drake)

“God Did,” Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer (Kendrick Lamar) WINNER

“Pushin P,” Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass and Jeffery Lamar Williams (Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug)

“Wait For U,” Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke and Temilade Openiyi (Future feat. Drake and Tems)

Best Rap Album

“God Did,” DJ Khaled

“I Never Liked You,” Future

“Come Home the Kids Miss You,” Jack Harlow

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

“It’s Almost Dry,” Pusha T

Best Comedy Album

“The Closer,” Dave Chappelle WINNER

“Comedy Monster,” Jim Gaffigan

“A Little Brains, A Little Talent,” Randy Rainbow

“Sorry,” Louis C.K.

“We All Scream,” Patton Oswalt

Best R&B Performance

“Virgo’s Groove,” Beyoncé

“Here With Me,” Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long WINNER

“Over,” Lucky Daye

“Hurt Me So Good,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Do 4 Love,” Snoh Aalegra

“Keeps On Fallin’,” Babyface feat. Ella Mai

“PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA,” Beyoncé WINNER

“’Round Midnight,” Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J.Blige

Best R&B Song

“Cuff It,” Denisia "Blu June" Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq (Beyoncé)

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson and Tiara Thomas (Mary J. Blige)

“Hrs & Hrs,” Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis "Kuk" Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston and Justin Nathaniel Zim (Muni Long)

“Hurt Me So Good,” Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan and Elliott Trent (Jazmine Sullivan)

“Please Don’t Walk Away,” PJ Morton (PJ Morton)

Best R&B Album

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Mary J. Blige

“Breezy (Deluxe),” Chris Brown

“Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper WINNER

“Candydrip,” Lucky Daye

“Watch the Sun,” PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

"Operation Funk," Cory Henry

"Gemini Rights," Steve Lacy WINNER

"Drones," Terrace Martin

"Starfruit," Moonchild

"Red Balloon," Tank and the Bangas

Best Music Video

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“Yet to Come,” BTS

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“All Too Well: The Short Film,” Taylor Swift WINNER

Best Music Film

"Adele One Night Only," Adele

"Our World," Justin Bieber

"Billie Eilish Live at The O2," Billie Eilish

"Motomami (Rosalia TikTok Live Performance)," Rosalia

"Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story," Various Artists WINNER

"A Band A Brotherhood A Barn," Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Best Alternative Music Album

“We,” Arcade Fire

“Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You,” Big Thief

“Fossora,” Björk

“Wet Leg,” Wet Leg WINNER

“Cool It Down,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Alternative Music Performance

“There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” Arctic Monkeys

“Certainty,” Big Thief

“King,” Florence + The Machine

“Chaise Longue,” Wet Leg WINNER

“Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius

Best Country Solo Performance

“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Something in the Orange,” Zach Bryan

“In His Arms,” Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris

“Live Forever,” Willie Nelson WINNER

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Wishful Drinking,” Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt

“Midnight Rider's Prayer,” Brothers Osborne

“Outrunnin' Your Memory,” Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert

“Does He Love You - Revisited,” Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde WINNER

“Going Where the Lonely Go,” Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

“Circles Around This Town,” Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris and Jimmy Robbins (Maren Morris)

“Doin' This,” Luke Combs, Drew Parker and Robert Williford (Luke Combs)

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault),” Lori McKenna and Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)

“If I Was A Cowboy,” Jesse Frasure and Miranda Lambert (Miranda Lambert)

“I'll Love You Till The Day I Die,” Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton (Willie Nelson)

“'Til You Can't,” Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis (Cody Johnson) WINNER

Best Country Album

“Growin' Up,” Luke Combs

“Palomino,” Miranda Lambert

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville,” Ashley McBryde

“Humble Quest,” Maren Morris

“A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson

Best Rock Performance

“So Happy It Hurts,” Bryan Adams

“Old Man,” Beck

“Wild Child,” the Black Keys

“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile WINNER

“Crawl!,” Idles

“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

“Holiday,” Turnstile

Best Rock Song

“Black Summer,” Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

“Blackout,” Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory and Brendan Yates (Turnstile)

“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth (Brandi Carlile) WINNER

“Harmonia's Dream,” Robbie Bennett and Adam Granduciel (the War On Drugs)

“Patient Number 9,” John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo and Andrew Wotman (Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck)

Best Rock Album

“Dropout Boogie,” the Black Keys

“The Boy Named If,” Elvis Costello and the Imposters

“Crawler,” Idles

“Mainstream Sellout,” Machine Gun Kelly

“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne WINNER

“Lucifer on the Sofa,” Spoon

Best Metal Performance

“Call Me Little Sunshine,” Ghost

“We’ll Be Back,” Megadeth

“Kill or Be Killed,” Muse

“Degradation Rules,” Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony lommi WINNER

“Blackout,” Turnstile

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

"Positano Songs," Will Ackerman

"Joy," Paul Avgerinos

"Mantra Americana," Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders

"The Passenger," Cheryl B. Engelhardt

"Mystic Mirror," White Sun WINNER

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Rounds (Live),” Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist

Track from: New Standards Vol. 1 (Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens)

“Keep Holding On,” Gerald Albright, soloist

“Falling,” Melissa Aldana, soloist

Track from: 12 Stars

“Call of the Drum,” Marcus Baylor, soloist

“Cherokee/Koko,” John Beasley, soloist

Track from: Bird Lives (John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band)

“Endangered Species,” Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist

Track from: Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival (Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding WINNER

Best Jazz Vocal Album

"The Evening: Live at APPARATUS," The Baylor Project

"Linger Awhile," Samara Joy WINNER

"Fade to Black," Carmen Lundy

"Fifty," The Manhattan Transfer With the WDR Funkhausorchester

"Ghost Song," Cecile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

"New Standards Vol. 1," Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens WINNER

"Live in Italy," Peter Erskine Trio

"LongGone," Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

"Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival," Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding

"Parallel Motion," Yellowjackets

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

"Bird Lives," John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band

"Remembering Bob Freedman," Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directedby Christian Jacob

"Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra," Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap JazzOrchestra WINNER

"Center Stage," Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR BigBand Conducted by Michael Abene

"Architecture of Storms," Remy Le Boeurs Assembly of Shadows

Best Latin Jazz Album

"Fandango at the Wall In New York," Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra feat. The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective WINNER

"Crisalida," Danilo Perez feat. The Global Messengers

"If You Will," Flora Purim

"Rhythm & Soul," Arturo Sandoval

"Musica De Las Americas," Miguel Zenon

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Positive,” Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters

“When I Pray,” DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters

“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters WINNER

“The Better Benediction,” PJ Morton feat. Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter

“Get Up,” Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“God Really Loves Us (Radio Version),” Crowder feat. Dante Howe and Maverick City Music; Dante Howe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters

“So Good,” DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters

“For God Is With Us,” for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke SmaUbone, songwriters

“Fear Is Not My Future,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters WINNER

“Holy Forever,” Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters

“Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version),” Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

"Die to Live," Maranda Curtis

"Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)," Ricky Dillard

"Clarity," DOE

"Kingdom Book One Deluxe," Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin WINNER

"All Things New," Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

"Lion," Elevation Worship

"Breathe," Maverick City Music WINNER

"Life After Death," TobyMac

"Always," Chris Tomlin

"My Jesus," Anne Wilson

Best Roots Gospel Album

"Let’s Just Praise the Lord," Gaither Vocal Band

"Confessio – Irish American Roots," Keith & Kristyn Getty

"The Willie Nelson Family," Willie Nelson

"2:22," Karen Peck & New River

"The Urban Hymnal," Tennessee State University Marching Band WINNER

Best Latin Pop Album

"AGUILERA," Christina Aguilera

"Pasieros," Ruben Blades & Boca Livre WINNER

"De Adentro Pa Afuera," Camilo

"VIAJANTE," Fonseca

"Dharma +," Sebastian Yatra

Best Musica Urbana Album

"TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2," Rauw Alejandro

"Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny

"LEGENDADDY," Daddy Yankee

"La 167," Farruko

"The Love & Sex Tape," Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

"El Alimento," Cimafunk

"Tinta y Tiempo," Jorge Drexler

"1940 Carmen," Mon Laferte

"Alegoria," Gaby Moreno

"Los Años Salvajes," Fito Paez

"MOTOMAMI," Rosalia WINNER

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

"Abeja Reina," Chiquis

"Un Canto por Mexico – El Musical," Natalia Lafourcade WINNER

"La Reunión (Deluxe)," Los Tigres Del Norte

"EP #1 Forajido," Christian Nodal

"Que Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)," Marco Antonio Solis

Best Tropical Latin Album

"Pa’lla Voy," Marc Anthony WINNER

"Quiero Verte Feliz," La Santa Cecilia

"Lado A Lado B," Victor Manuelle

"Legendario," Tito Nieves

"lmagenes Latinas," Spanish Harlem Orchestra

"Cumbiana II," Carlos Vives

Best American Roots Performance

“Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version),” Bill Anderson feat. Dolly Parton

“Life According to Raechel,” Madison Cunningham

“Oh Betty,” Fantastic Negrito

“Stompin’ Ground,” Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band WINNER

“Prodigal Daughter,” Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

“Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith],” Eric Alexandrakis

“There You Go Again,” Asleep at the Wheel feat. Lyle Lovett

“The Message,” Blind Boys of Alabama feat. Black Violin

“You And Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

“Made Up Mind,” Bonnie Raitt WINNER

Best American Roots Song

“Bright Star,” Anais Mitchell, songwriter (Anais Mitchell)

“Forever,” Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

“High and Lonesome,” T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) WINNER

“Prodigal Daughter,” Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius)

Best Americana Album

"In These Silent Days," Brandi Carlile WINNER

"Things Happen That Way," Dr. John

"Good to Be…," Keb’ Mo’

"Raise the Roof," Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

"Just Like That…," Bonnie Raitt

Best Bluegrass Album

"Toward the Fray," The Infamous Stringdusters

"Almost Proud," The Del McCoury Band

"Calling You From My Mountain," Peter Rowan

"Crooked Tree," Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway WINNER

"Get Yourself Outside," Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Traditional Blues Album

"Heavy Load Blues," Gov’t Mule

"The Blues Don’t Lie," Buddy Guy

"Get On Board," Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder WINNER

"The Sun Is Shining Down," John Mayall

"Mississippi Son," Charlie Musselwhite

Best Contemporary Blues Album

"Done Come Too Far," Shemekia Copeland

"Crown," Eric Gales

"Bloodline Maintenance," Ben Harper

"Set Sail," North Mississippi Allstars

"Brother Johnny," Edgar Winter WINNER

Best Folk Album

"Spellbound," Judy Collins

"Revealer," Madison Cunningham WINNER

"The Light at the End of the Line," Janis Ian

"Age of Apathy," Aoife O’Donovan

"Hell on Church Street," Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album

"Full Circle," Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul feat. LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

Natalie Noelani, Natalie Ai Kamauu

"Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani- Live at the Getty Center," Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani

"Lucky Man," Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

"Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival," Ranky Tanky WINNER

Best Reggae Album

"The Kalling," Kabaka Pyramid WINNER

"Gifted," Koffee

"Scorcha," Scan Paul

"Third Time’s the Charm," Protoje

"Com Fly Wid Mi," Shaggy

Best Global Music Performance

"Udhero Na," Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

"Gimme Love," Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

"Last Last," Burna Boy

"Neva Bow Down," Rocky Dawuni feat. Blvk H3ro

"Bayethe," Wouter KeUerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode WINNER

Best Global Music Album

"Shuruaat," Berklee Indian Ensemble

"Love, Damini," Burna Boy

"Queen of Sheba," Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

"Between Us…(Live)," Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago

"Sakura," Masa Takumi WINNER

Best Children’s Music Album

"Into the Little Blue House," Wendy and DB

"Los Fabulosos," Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

"The Movement," Alphabet Rockers WINNER

"Ready Set Go!," Divinity Roxx

"Space Cadet," Justin Roberts

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

"Act Like You Got Some Sense," Jamie Foxx

"All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business by Mel Brooks," Mel Brooks

"Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World," Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Finding Me," Viola Davis WINNER

"Music Is History," Questlove

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

"Black Men Are Precious," Ethelbert Miller

"Call Us What We Carry: Poems," Amanda Gorman

"Hiding in Plain View," Malcolm-Jamal Warner

"The Poet Who Sat by the Door," J. Ivy WINNER

"You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.," Amir Sulaiman

Best Musical Theater Album

"Caroline, Or Change," John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)

"Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)," Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast) WINNER

"MJ the Musical," Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

"Mr. Saturday Night," Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

"Six: Live on Opening Night," Joe Deighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

"A Strange Loop," Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)