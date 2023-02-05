Beyoncé Makes Grammys History with Most Wins

Getty Images

Beyoncé has now won more Grammys than anyone in the award show’s history!

The singer broke the record with Grammy 32, which she won Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance.”

Earlier in the night she won three Grammys leaving her tied with the late conductor Georg Solti.

During her acceptance speech, Bey told the audience, “I’m trying not to be too emotional and I’m trying to just receive this night.”

She continued, “I want to thank God for protecting me, thank you God. I would like to thank my Uncle Johnny who is not here, but he is here in spirit. I would like to thank my parents, my father, my mother for loving me and pushing me. I would like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching. I would like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys.”

Bey was running late to the award show and missed accepting Best R&B Song for “Cuff It.” Host Trevor Noah teased at the time that she was stuck in traffic.

Bey did in fact make it to the awards show with hubby JAY-Z and was presented with that award right at her seat!