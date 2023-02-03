Win It! Two Nights in the Palms Casino Resort Blush Suite in Las Vegas

Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas is giving one lucky winner a two-night stay in their Blush Suite!

It’s perfect for a gals getaway with nearly 1,500 square feet, two queen beds, and pink robes and slippers.

Enter below for your chance to win. The prize is based on availability and is valid through December 31, 2023.

Las Vegas is a great place for a girls trip, and in February, it is also the perfect place to watch the Super Bowl or celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Great options for watching the big game on February 12 include the 4,000-square-foot video wall at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino’s SuperBook. You can book a cabana and catch the action on the 240-foot screen at Azilo Ultra Pool inside Sahara Las Vegas too. There is also the Big Game Party at Ellis Island Hotel, Casino and Brewery, with unlimited food and drinks.

Rihanna’s halftime show will surely be bumping inside the Marquee Nightclub and Dayclub at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. If you’re looking for the ultimate tailgate party, check out Palace Station Hotel and Casino’s Tailgate Social.

This year, football and love collide with the weekend before Valentine’s Day falling at the same time as Super Bowl.

If you’re looking for romance, check out Giada at the Cromwell for a date night to remember, or try fresh seafood with a modern Japanese flair at Wakuda inside the Venetian Resort, where they are serving a nine-course tasting menu. There is entertainment galore too, like Mystère by Cirque du Soleil.

For a Galentine’s weekend, check out the Upside Down Tea Party at Virgin Hotels and the Mayfair Supper Club inside the Bellagio.

For more ways to enjoy Las Vegas, watch the video and check out VisitLasVegas.com.