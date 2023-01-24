‘Teen Wolf’ Movie Stars Tyler Posey & Crystal Reed on Scott & Allison’s Reunion (Exclusive)

Curtis Bonds Baker/MTV Entertainment

“Teen Wolf” is back!

“Extra” chats with “Teen Wolf: The Movie” stars Tyler Posey and Crystal Reed about their characters Scott and Allison reuniting in the new movie based on the classic series.

Allison has returned from the dead and doesn’t remember anything, but will we see her romance with Scott pick back up?

Tyler noted, “There’s a lot of history there and a lot of, like, a roller coaster of emotions for Scott and for Allison… In a way, you know, he never really moved on.

“There’s always been a void in him, but he accepted the fact that the love of his life was dead… I think one thing we didn’t touch on was that, like, if there is hope for them to get back together, did she, was she stunted at 15 or is she now an adult like he is? Is it legal for him to be in love with her? It’s a weird scenario, you know. You got to ask these questions…

“Scott and Allison were the rock of ‘Teen Wolf,’” Tyler elaborated. “We all want to see that happen again. So hopefully, but you never know — it is ‘Teen Wolf’ — we all probably die at the end of this movie.”

As for how it felt to reprise their characters, Tyler commented, “We’re older. We’re a little bit more composed and comfortable with ourselves and able to just be more present.”

Crystal shared her two cents, saying, “It was such a crazy mix of emotions because I hadn’t seen everyone in such a long time and I didn’t know what to expect, and quite honestly was really scared and nervous to return, but it was like no time had passed and all the time had passed in a really good way.”

Things have also changed since they wrapped the TV show.

Crystal explained, “Since we filmed, there’s been a huge movement for inclusiveness and the Me Too movement happened and the Black Lives Matter Movement happened… The industry in itself has changed so much, and that has been really nice to be back on set with the same people but having the social dynamics change in a way that feels so much better and, like, you know, it’s necessary for the world and for us to evolve as humans and as a society.”

Tyler and Crystal are also game for more “Teen Wolf” in the future. He said, “I think what’s great about this movie is that it kind of leaves it open for more… We’re all in.”

Crystal added, “I’m open to it and excited by the idea.”