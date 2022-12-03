Nick Cannon Laid Up with Pneumonia: 'I'm Not Superman'

Instagram

Nick Cannon, soon to be a father 12 times over, is coming to terms with his physical limits, admitting, "So I guess I'm not Superman."

The 42-year-old host wrote that admission from a hospital bed, where he finds himself laid up with pneumonia.

Instagram

He doesn't want fans to stress, though, writing, "Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle."

The lesson he does hope to impart? "I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else."

The star, who suffers from the autoimmune disorder lupus — he refers to himself as a "lupus warrior" — wrapped up with, "Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster!"