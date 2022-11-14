There Is Something for Everyone at Atlantis Resort

Atlantis has long been the go-to island getaway resort in the Bahamas for many of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Janet Jackson, Angela Bassett, Drew Barrymore and Brooke Shields, but it isn’t just for celebrities.

There is something for everyone at Atlantis Resort, like luxury accommodations, first-class dining, gorgeous beaches, and an awesome waterpark.

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario is giving you a firsthand look at this paradise island featuring crystal-clear water, warm ocean breezes, and breathtaking views from the beach or your balcony in your royal towers room.

Plus, you can shop until you drop and dine at the Marine Village, chill at the pool, or park it in your beachside Cabana.

Tommy even stopped by the world-class restaurant Fish where Sous Chef de Cuisine L Rod showed him how to make the must-have Tropiconch salad.

DiDario also visited the 141-acre watery playground Aquaventure to try out the waterslide.