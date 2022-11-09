Partners November 09, 2022
How the New Yahoo Mail App Will Save You Time and Money This Holiday Season
The holidays just got easier, with the new Yahoo Mail app!
The Shopping view helps you discover promos and deals from your favorite retailers, while the Packages tab will help you keep an eye on deliveries.
If you need to make any returns, just head to the Receipts view. Plus, if anyone sent some holiday cheer your way in the form of a gift card, you can quickly find and manage your unused gift cards all in one place, making sure you use your gift cards before they expire.
Most importantly, the updated app offers exclusive features that will save you time and money.
To learn more, head to https://overview.mail.yahoo.com/.