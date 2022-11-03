The Holiday Season Gets Sweeter with Mars Movie Sweepstakes

Nothing makes the holidays extra sweet quite like those tasty M&M’S® and DOVE® Chocolate treats!

Stars like Kim Kardashian, Lil Nas X, Minka Kelly, and Kacey Musgraves just can’t get enough of ’em.

Right now, Mars is kicking off the holiday season with their new limited-edition festive flavors of M&M’S Espresso Dark Chocolate Candies, and DOVE PROMISES® Silky Smooth Holiday Brownie Batter.

Even sweeter… Mars is creating moments of everyday happiness, by giving 10 lucky fans a chance to win a $400 gift card, various gifts from the MMS.com Gift Guide, and packs of the new limited-edition M&M’S Espresso Dark Chocolate Candies and DOVE PROMISES Silky Smooth Holiday Brownie Batter treats.

To enter the sweepstake, you just have to reply to M&M’S and DOVE’s Tweet, tagging a friend you’d watch a holiday movie marathon with using the hashtag #MarsMovieSweepstakes!