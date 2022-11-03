Andrew Prine, Western Staple, Dies at 86

Getty Images

Andrew Prine, whose performances in westerns earned him a Golden Boot Award in 2001, died Monday while traveling in Paris. He was 86.

His wife, actress-producer Heather Lowe, confirmed his death was due to natural causes, calling him "the sweetest prince."

Born in Jennings, Florida, on Valentine's Day in 1936, Prine relocated to NYC to become an actor right after high school.

Prine made his credited TV debut on "The United States Steel Hour" (1957).

His first taste of success arrived in 1958, when he stepped into the play "Look Homeward, Angel" when star Anthony Perkins left the production. He credited his two years with the hit play with teaching him how to act.

In the meantime, he appeared in the film "Kiss Her Goodbye" (1959) and worked steadily in TV, including appearing on such series as "Peter Gunn" (1960), "Have Gun - Will Travel" (1960-1961), "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" (1962), and "Ben Casey" (1962).

He played Helen Keller's brother in the acclaimed film "The Miracle Worker" (1962) and was a regular on the western series "Wide Country" (1962-1963) with co-star Earl Holliman.

From there, Prine's work was heavily focused on that genre, including working on "Gunsmoke" (1962-1963), "Wagon Train" (1964-1965), "The Virginian" (1965-1969), and the 1970 John Wayne film "Chisum."

He continued as a steady presence on TV from the '70s through the '00s, racking up nearly 200 credits in his long career.

His role as a serial killer in "The Centerfold Girls" (1974) spawned a fully nude layout — rare for male stars at the time — in the women's mag Viva that same year.

Married five times — including three marriages to actress Brenda Scott and one to actress Sharon Farrell — he is also remembered as the boyfriend of actress Karyn Kupcinet, who was murdered in 1963. Hers is one of Hollywood's most infamous cold cases.