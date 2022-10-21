Win It! Tickets to David Blaine’s Residency in Las Vegas

It is going to be a big Halloween weekend in Las Vegas, with some of the hottest artists taking the stage.

Magic fans definitely won’t want to miss David Blaine’s new residency “In Spades” at Resorts World Theater.

In the Halloween spirit, “Extra” is also giving two tickets to Blaine’s show to one lucky friend.

The winner will receive two tickets to a performance on one of the following dates: December 16 or 17 in 2022; or January 6 or 7, January 27 or 28, or March 10 or 11 in 2023.

Blaine isn’t the only master illusionist in town! You can also see Criss Angel’s “Mindfreak” at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

For more Halloween fun, check out the Halloween Ball inside the Palms Casino Resort, head downtown for Zak Bagans’ the Haunted Museum, or dress up and go people-watching at the Fremont Street Experience.

If you’re looking for music, check out Usher at Park MGM or Duran Duran at Wynn Las Vegas.

Watch the video above for escape rooms, night clubs, and more!

Be sure to go to VisitLasVegas.com for even more entertainment options!