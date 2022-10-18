How Curél Skincare Is Honoring Nurses

Curél skincare is honoring nurses with the Curél Cares Campaign!

The brand is on a mission to give back to nurses, especially after more than two years on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Nurse Anna, who explained Curél wants “to pay homage to the nursing community the Curél Cares Campaign was launched and they are honored that their hydrating skincare essentials are trusted by nurses to offer ongoing relief and they are committed to the ongoing partnership.”

Curél has honored nurses by donating to the American Nurses Foundation, pampering some highly deserving nurses with a trip to NYC and sponsoring a webinar on National Nurses Day.

Jenn asked Anna how everyone can help support nurses, and she shared, “Treat us with kindness, and a simple ‘thank you’ goes a long way!”