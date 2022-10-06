Win It! A $100 Steve Madden Gift Card

Famed designer Steve Madden is stepping into a bold and psychedelic universe with some celebrity friends for his stunning new fall collection.

Chloe Cherry, Latto and Bella Poarch are starring in his immersive “Maddenwood” campaign, and modeling styles like the Cypress boots and Paloma Mary Janes.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Madden, who revealed the best way to pair shoes from the collection. He insisted, “All the shoes look great with jeans. That’s the first rule of any Steve Madden shoe.”

