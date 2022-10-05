Celebrity News October 05, 2022

Celebrities React to Aaron Judge’s History-Making Home Run

On Tuesday, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season!

Judge made history by breaking Roger Maris’ American League record.

At the post-game press conference, Judge said, “It's a big relief. I think that everyone can sit back down in their seats and watch the ball game, you know? No, but it's been a fun ride so far. Getting a chance to do this, with the team we've got, the guys surrounding me, the constant support from my family whose been with me through this whole thing... It's been a great honor."

Many big names took to social media to celebrate Judge’s history-making home run.

Derek Jeter tweeted, “Congrats @TheJudge44 on 62! Postseason next!!!”

Billy Crystal wrote on Twitter, "I was 13 when I saw Maris hit #61.Watching Aaron@TheJudge44 hit #62 tonight made me feel like I was 13 all over again.What a thrilling moment. What a thrilling season."

