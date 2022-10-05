Celebrity News October 05, 2022
Celebrities React to Aaron Judge’s History-Making Home Run
On Tuesday, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season!
Judge made history by breaking Roger Maris’ American League record.
At the post-game press conference, Judge said, “It's a big relief. I think that everyone can sit back down in their seats and watch the ball game, you know? No, but it's been a fun ride so far. Getting a chance to do this, with the team we've got, the guys surrounding me, the constant support from my family whose been with me through this whole thing... It's been a great honor."
Many big names took to social media to celebrate Judge’s history-making home run.
Derek Jeter tweeted, “Congrats @TheJudge44 on 62! Postseason next!!!”
Billy Crystal wrote on Twitter, "I was 13 when I saw Maris hit #61.Watching Aaron@TheJudge44 hit #62 tonight made me feel like I was 13 all over again.What a thrilling moment. What a thrilling season."
Congrats @TheJudge44 on home run 62. History made, more history to make.— President Biden (@POTUS) October 5, 2022 @POTUS
Congratulations @TheJudge44 on number 62! Thanks for giving baseball fans everywhere a thrilling season, and sending my best for October.— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 5, 2022 @BillClinton
Congrats @TheJudge44!! https://t.co/sjXZcjn9Zr— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 5, 2022 @PatrickMahomes
Appreciating greatness.— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 29, 2022 @BrooklynNets
They say the lights shine the brightest in the Bronx and @thejudge44 has definitely shined. Congrats to a legend entering the record books 👏🏻#HI62TORY— Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) October 5, 2022 @andrewzimmern
