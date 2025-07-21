Getty Images

The Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards divorce is getting even uglier.

Phypers is leveling new accusations against Denise, both in an intervention letter sent to a friend Sunday, viewed by Page Six and Us Weekly, and on TMZ Live.

The news comes after she made abuse claims against him and was granted a temporary restraining order. Phypers has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Speaking of her alleged affair, Aaron claimed to TMZ he caught her red-handed and has the receipts, but that she smashed his phone that had the pics.

In the letter, reportedly written by Aaron, he also talks about the alleged cheating and says that she needs an “intervention.”

Phypers, who filed for divorce on July 7, goes on to insist in the letter that he never hurt her. “I have never, ever physically harmed my wife, and I did not give her a black eye,” he said. “I have only ever stepped in to protect her or others.”

TMZ sources add that Phypers filed a criminal report for vandalism, theft and assault with the Lost Hills police over the weekend related to a blow up between the exes over the July 4 weekend.

We have reached out to Denise for response to Aaron’s serious claims, but so far haven’t received a response.

“Extra” obtained Denise’s requested a domestic violence restraining order last week, which includes the abuse claims against her ex, and shocking photos of her injuries.

In two of the photos, Denise has a dark purple black eye. In two others, she poses with Aaron on the red carpet, a bruise visible on her arm.

She claims in the papers, “Throughout our marriage Aaron threatened to kill me” and states “he owns at least eight unregistered guns.”

Richards also reveals in the restraining order request the unraveling of their relationship leading up to him filing for divorce earlier this month.

In the docs, the actress said, in part, “Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me.”

The star claims in the papers he would “hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages. Aaron regularly threatened to ‘break my jaw’ and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help — none of which ever happened. Aaron has caused me at least three concussions. Aaron has told me that he has left recording devices to record me while I was alone in hotel rooms and at my townhouses.”