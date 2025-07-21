Lindsay Lohan on Possible Baby #2 & Son Luai Seeing ‘Freakier Friday’ Billboards (Exclusive)

Instagram

Lindsay Lohan and her “Freakier Friday” movie daughter Julia Butters chatted with “Extra’s” special correspondent Kylie Mar about the new sequel.

They both raved about getting to collaborate on set and how everyone bonded.

Julia told Lindsay, “I gained a lot of knowledge from you and Jamie and seeing how you handled the first one so well. And it definitely made me feel better because I was the same age that you were when… you did the first one.”

Lindsay added, “We had a lot of togetherness, I would say… and we collaborated all the time on details of who the characters were and what they could do differently and what visually we could do to look different when we were switched.”

Lohan joked of showing 2-year-old son Luai “Freaky Friday,” “I'd put it on now for him. I don't think he'd pay attention… If we could add a dino in it or a lion…”

As for his sweet reaction to seeing her on billboards, Lindsay shared, "We were driving on Sunset, and he's like, 'Mama!' Like, he knew right away. And then another one, 'Mommy!' I'm like, 'It's still the same mama.'"

Lohan said she's not sure if Luai understands what she does for a living, but it sounds like he's got some of her talent!

She said, "I mean, he acts all the time now to me. He's like, 'Mommy!'... and then he's fine... I'm like, 'Dino?' He's like, 'Mmm.'"

Is Lindsay thinking about expanding the family with baby #2?

Kylie brought up watching the 2003 film with her brother, telling Lindsay she needs to give Luai a “friend.”

Lindsay laughed saying, “No pressure,” adding, “You think I don’t know this? I'm like, this kid needs another kid to play with.”

Kylie recalled, “I know you’ve said you wanted to give Luai a friend, and Lindsay said, “Yeah, of course, yeah, definitely.”

Lindsay also shared the secret to her glow and how motherhood impacted the way she takes care of herself.

She said, “I'm very particular with my skin. I'm very good at seeing my dermatologist. I'm always using sunscreen. I like to experiment with lasers. I just really like to take care of my skin, and when you become a mom, your skin changes. Everything starts to change. So, once I had my son, my skin started to change and I really had to use more products that were sensitive for me. So, that was a big thing, and it opened my eyes up — and even the foods that I put into my body, everything started to change. So, that's really when I started to pay more attention to myself, and it actually reminded me to take those moments for myself.”