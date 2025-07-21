Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dies at 54 (Report)

Getty Images

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who played Theo on the classic series "The Cosby Show," has reportedly died in an accidental drowning, per TMZ.

He was 54.

A People magazine source has told the outlet he drowned while swimming on a family vacation to Costa Rica.

Warner shot to fame as a kid when he was cast as the eldest son of Heathcliff (Bill Cosby) and Claire (Phylicia Rashad) Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," a groundbreaking, critically acclaimed ratings juggernaut from 1984-1992.

He was Emmy-nominated in 1986 for his work on the series, attending the ceremony at just 16 years old.

Far from the tragic existences of so many other child stars, Warner prospered after that initial success, going on to star on the UPN sitcom "Malcolm & Eddie" (1996-2000), appearing on "Reed Between the Lines" in 2011 and 2015, and playing Sticky on "Sons of Anarchy" (2014).

Joining the production team of the popular PBS Kids series "The Magic School Bus," he also branched out into music, earning a Grammy nomination for his song "Jesus Children" with the Robert Glasper Experiment and Lala Hathaway in (2015).

In 2016, he played Al Cowlings on FX's "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

Some of his most recent work includes an arc on "Sneaky Pete" (2017-2019), a recurring and then main-cast role on "The Resident" (2018-2023), and appearances on "The Wonder Years" (2023), "Grown-ish" (2023), "9-1-1" (2024), and "Alert: Missing Persons Unit" (2025).

Since 2024, he was a co-host of the podcast "Not All Hood (NAH)."

Born August 18, 1970, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Warner attended the famed Professional Children's School in NYC.

He quickly landed roles on TV, including the series "Matt Houston" (his debut, in 1982), "Fame" (1983), and "Call to Glory" (1984).

But it was his performance as Theo that endeared him to a generation of TV watchers. His character's devotion to family, occasional nerdiness, and desire to please his extremely accomplished parents were all part of what made the series a breath of fresh air for Black viewers. The show's risk brought the reward of making it no. 1.

Warner was intensely private about his personal life, even back when he was on "The Cosby Show." He dated Michelle Thomas, who played his girlfriend on the series, and in spite of their split was with her at the time of her death from a desmoplastic tumor in 1998.

He also dated actors Karen Malina White and Regina King, but resented gossip about how his relationships ended.

Getty Images

A month ago, Warner told the "Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford" podcast he never thought he would settle down, get married, and have children. "I was never ready to be as selfless as it is required to be a good parent," he said.

Referencing his now wife, he said, "I've never second-guessed it. We've been together almost 10 years, and we have never had a fight, an argument, a fight, a raised voice, or a harsh word said to each other... She's Black and Puerto-Rican, so it's not like she's incapable of the smoke... I've seen her with her family — the smoke is there, the spice is there. I think because we met later in life, we've just always been at a point where we have a way of communicating like adults."