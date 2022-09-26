‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ Is Back for Season 11! Check Out This Exclusive First Look

Discovery Channel

The Kilcher family is back for another season of their hit Discovery Channel show “Alaska: The Last Frontier"!

The reality series follows the homesteaders, including singer-songwriter Jewel’s dad Atz, as they live off their 640-acre property in Homer, Alaska.

Season 11 kicks off on October 9, and “Extra” has an exclusive first look. Check it out!

The clip reveals changes are coming for the family as the younger generation prepares to take on more responsibility from older family members.

Fueling that change is a scary incident involving Otto Kilcher. He is mauled by a steer during a snowstorm, and doctors are unsure if he will recover, forcing the younger family members to step up.

Fans will also see Jewel this season, as she returns to the show to help Atz work with military veterans.