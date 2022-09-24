'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Trailer Is Here: Emily at the Crossroads!

Netflix

The more things change, the more things stay the same — at least according to the "Emily in Paris" Season 3 trailer, which dropped today and finds our heroine still in the City of Lights!

In spite of a Season 2 cliffhanger that implied she might leave Paris, Emily is still very much in the maison.

Unveiled at Saturday's Tudum virtual fan event, the trailer shows Emily at a major crossroads... in every way! She's lost in love and work, but still knows to stay put in one of the most exciting cities in the world.

According to Variety, Season 3 brings back Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery and William Abadie.