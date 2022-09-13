Lizzo’s Epic Emmy Selfies with Zendaya, Pete Davidson & More

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lizzo just shared an epic carousel of Emmy selfies on Instagram!

The star, who took home her first Emmy last night, posed with Zendaya, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Coolidge, Michael Keaton, Lorne Michaels and Pete Davidson, not to mention some group photos with “Only Murders in the Building” stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, plus another with funnymen Seth Rogen, John Oliver and Trevor Noah!

She wrote in the caption, “It’s selfie time :)”

The singer’s show “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” won Outstanding Competition Program, and she became emotional when she accepted the award during the ceremony.

Lizzo told the crowd, “When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but bitch, it’s going to have to be you.’”