2022 Emmys Nominee Lily James Talks Queen Elizabeth II’s Legacy

“Pam & Tommy” star Lily James was stunning in Versace at the 2022 Emmy Awards!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with James on the red carpet, where she reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Lily commented, “The Queen’s reign and her public service, her dedication to the throne and her people is mind-blowing to me. To have a queen as the head of the royal family, that’s not going to happen again, I think, for a very long time.”

James went on, “It’s certainly very inspiring. She was close in age to my granny, who I lost earlier this year, and my granny loved her so much. She kind of feels like the grandmother to all of us. Her legacy will live on, it really will, whatever change comes now… She did amazing things.”

As for her gorgeous Emmys look, Lily gushed, “I am in love with every detail on it, and I am so lucky,”

Of her new hair color, James admitted, “I just sort of was bored of the blonde and I thought the copper would, like, go well with this dress. I am filming at the moment in Italy, but I wear wigs, so I thought, why not?”

Lily is nominated for her portrayal of “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson in “Pam & Tommy.” She shared, “Of course that kind of honor and validation, it would just mean the world; however, I do feel like I have won already. When I look at the women in my category, I can’t believe it… Of course, it would be exciting to win, but also it would be scary… I’m chilling either way.”

James hasn’t talked to Pam, but she still felt “so close” to the role. She emphasized, “It’s so surreal… I played her, and I just love her. I have not met her… We will see… I hope we did her justice.”

The response to Lily’s performance has been positive. She noted, “There have been some people who have reached out to me, and it has been so meaningful, what they shared they got from it, these kind of violations, and as a woman how you experience them… Even in my own small experiences of what it is to be a woman in this industry, I hope we kind of achieved the intention of what the show was.”