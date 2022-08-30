‘Honk for Jesus’ Star Sterling K. Brown Teases Possible This Is Us Spin-Off (Exclusive)

Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall are teaming up for “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Sterling and Regina about the comedy, which is a faux documentary about a megachurch pastor and his wife embroiled in a public scandal.

Sterling also gave his thoughts on a possible “This Is Us” spin-off, letting us in on a major television secret from creator Dan Fogelman.

Brown shared, “He was like if I setup Randall to possibly run for president and then [Aaron] Sorkin takes it over and then they reintroduce the ‘West Wing.’ That would be something that could be, ya know, entertaining.”

As for “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.,” Sterling revealed that “70-80%” of the dialogue in the movie was in the script, and the rest was improv.

Regina shared, “‘Shake it for the Lord’ was not in the script… wel,l you told me to ‘Shake it Trinitie.’ Did what she was told, Trinitie, out there doing anything this man told her.”

Regina cleared up a wild rumor started by her “Me Time” co-star Kevin Hart. Pointing to her teeth, she told Rachel, “People have been questioning if these are my false teeth. Will you let people know it was a joke?”