Charlamagne Tha God Reacts to How ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Ended

Getty Images

Charlamagne Tha God is speaking out about the way his peer Wendy Williams’ show ended after 13 seasons.

The show came to a close in June, after a 2021-2022 season without Wendy, who was suffering from health issues.

“Extra’s” Carlos Greer caught up with Charlamagne and asked, “What did you think about how her show ended?”

Charlamagne replied, “I didn’t like the way it ended just because I didn’t want to see her go out like that. I want to see her go out healthy and on her own terms.”

He added, “No matter how you feel about Wendy Williams, she is the Queen of All Media.”

Previously, Williams revealed to “Extra’s” Billy Bush that she’s heading off into the world of podcasts with iTunes, so fans will still be able to get their fix of the daytime icon and radio show legend.

Fans can get more of Charlamagne with his Comedy Central show, under the new title “Hell of a Week.”

He explained, “This is the show you come on if you got an opinion you got to express or a joke… I can’t assure you people won’t be outraged by it.”