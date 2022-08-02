Bachelorettes Sound-Off on Hayden Drama and Rachel Threatening to Quit (Exclusive)

ABC Television

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with “The Bachelorette” stars Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, who are navigating some bumps in the road with this season’s two-lead format.

Rachel got candid about struggling with insecurities… and the moment in a promo that shows her threatening to leave!

Rachel commented, “I think what everyone fails to see is that when we’re in this bubble, these emotions are really strong… Gabby and I are really in touch with our emotions, and we do have some low moments… I think everyone gets to a point where they doubt themselves here and there. I think we really do well with balancing out low moments and high ones.”

Rachel and Gabby also shared their take on Hayden Markowitz, who was sent home for making eyebrow-raising comments about them.

Calling it “wild behavior” since everything is on camera, Gabby said, “I think it just stems from… immaturity… This process brings out a lot of insecurities, and I think the more in touch with yourself you are… you can pinpoint them and see where they’re coming from, but Hayden… it seems like just lashed out.”

On the show, Hayden called Gabby and Rachel “bitches” and said that they don’t “hold a candle” to his ex-girlfriend.

Gabby added, “When he tried to lie about it, it’s almost pretty confusing in that, ‘Do you not think this is going to come out or do you think you’re actually going to get away with this?’”

Rachel gave her two cents, saying, “It was actually really horrific to watch back… everything he said about Gabby, and to only see worse this episode, I was just really glad that James did bring this information to us and that we were able to finally take care of it.”

At one point on the show, Rachel expressed not feeling worthy enough to be a lead on the show. Is she in a better place now?

Rachel emphasized, “People really just do see a small clip of an entire day… When you’re in this kind of environment, especially after last week having a couple of my roses rejected, to really want to have a little bit of effort out of these guys or a little bit of high eye contact wasn’t too much to ask for, but I definitely think that we are handling our emotions the best that we can.”

Gabby also reacted to Jacob’s apology after he caught heat for the way he spoke to her. Calling the apology “a little bit of BS,” adding, “To simplify it, like, he was very much not sorry. Explicitly, he told me he would say all those things again.”

She went on, “You know, a public social media apology after, you know, people see your true colors on reality TV, you’re not apologizing to me, you’re apologizing for yourself. It’s self-serving.”

As for Logan, who is in both Rachel and Gabby’s group, we’ll just have to wait and see since it will all “come to light very soon.”

Rachel is all for the two-lead format, explaining, “Just having Gabby there was something that I would never trade… We are always supporting each other and there for each other, and our main concern is the happiness of one another.”

Gabby agreed with everything that Rachel was saying, adding, “It was so nice to have somebody else you could talk to who has been through the same things, and you just really felt less alone.”