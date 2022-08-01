‘RHOBH’ Alum Taylor Armstrong Joins ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Taylor Armstrong is coming back to the “Housewives” franchise!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Armstrong has just signed on for the 17th season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.

She’ll be joined on the show by Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beader, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson.

Production for the new season of “RHOC” is currently underway.

Taylor is making history by becoming the first cast member to star on two separate “Real Housewives” shows.

She was one of the original members of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” starring in three seasons. Though she exited the show after the third season, she still made many guest appearances on the show.

Armstrong most recently appeared on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club.”

In June, “Extra” got a sneak peek of some of the drama at the second season premiere of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

As Brandi was talking to us, she was bumped by Taylor. Brandi then fake pushed Taylor, joking, “She is very skinny. I will break this arm.”

Taylor quipped, “I just said that we are like family that fights on holidays.”

Brandi commented, “She pushed me first. You saw it.”

The two end up hugging it out!

Taylor joked, “She’s digging her nails into me.”

Brandi then dished, “We do make out at some point.”