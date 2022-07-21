‘Elvis’ Actress Shonka Dukureh Dead at 44

“Elvis” actress Shonka Dukureh has died at the age of 44.

TMZ reports Dukureh was found dead inside her Nashville apartment on Thursday morning.

One of Dukureh’s children reportedly found her unresponsive and ran to neighbor, who called 911.

The police do not suspect foul play.

According to the Davidson County Medical Examiner, an autopsy will be performed to help determine the cause of death.

Dukureh played Big Mama Thornton in “Elvis” and Doja Cat’s latest music video for “Vegas,” which is featured on the movie soundtrack.

Just last week, Dukureh posted an interview that she did to promote “Elvis.” She captioned the video, “Gratefulness is where I live cuz my granny, gmama, momma, family modeled and instilled it in me. It isn’t a posture of less than or crumbs scraping, but one that acknowledges good things aren’t a guarantee and when we encounter them thankfulness, gratefulness is the least we can express.”

Dukureh’s co-star Olivia DeJonge, who plays Priscilla Presley in the movie, recently raved about her, telling Entertainment Weekly that “a star was essentially born” when she appeared on-screen.

DeJonge noted that when Dukureh performed, “something in her sort of breaks free. It was just, it was insane to watch.”

Dukureh reacted to DeJonge’s comment, writing on Instagram, “Grateful to not only hear her words, but the beautiful sentiments of all the cast present as well as Baz.”