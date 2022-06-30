JB Smoove & Melissa Fumero to Announce Emmy Nominations

Getty Images

The Primetime Emmy Award nominations are just around the corner, and JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero will reveal who is in the running.

The actor and actress, along with Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, will announce the nominees at a virtual ceremony taking place Tuesday, July 12, at 8:30 a.m. PT. Check out the livestream at Emmys.com.

Scherma said in a statement, “It’s been another exceptional year of television, with an abundance of remarkable programs and performances. We are thrilled to have JB and Melissa on board to help us celebrate the extraordinary shows, producers, storytellers, and talent that continue to shape and elevate our dynamic medium.”