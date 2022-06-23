First Promo! Jennifer Hudson Promises Heart and a Whole Lot of Fun with New Talk Show

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” just dropped the series’ first promo!

In the teaser, Jennifer tells the audience, “I've lived a lot of life and I'm still here. Now, it's time to sit down and have some fun. I want to talk to somebody.”

The newly minted EGOT continues, “Nothing makes me happier than to see everybody shine and know that they have a light within them. On ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show,’ you’re going to get quality, you’re going to get honesty, you’re going to get all of my heart, and don’t forget the fun. We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

It looks like fans will get to hear J.Hud’s famous vocals, too, as she belts out, “I love you, too!” in the promo.

The talk show kicks off September 12!

Fans can look for the show on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, and Gray Media Group, among other stations.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures, the same production company behind our show, “Extra,” and is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.